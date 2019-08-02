SIOUX CITY -- The driver and passenger in an early Friday morning motorcycle crash were taken to the hospital with injuries.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 1:43 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3900 block of Jackson Street, where a single-vehicle motorcycle crash had occurred.
A preliminary investigation indicated the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Jackson Street when the driver lost control and struck a curb. Both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy