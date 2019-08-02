{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY -- The driver and passenger in an early Friday morning motorcycle crash were taken to the hospital with injuries. 

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 1:43 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3900 block of Jackson Street, where a single-vehicle motorcycle crash had occurred. 

A preliminary investigation indicated the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Jackson Street when the driver lost control and struck a curb. Both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. 

The driver sustained serious injuries, while the passenger suffered what appeared to be minor injuries. Both were taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. Their names have not yet been released. 

