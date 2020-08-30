Injury reported in Le Mars duplex fire Saturday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- One person suffered injuries in a Saturday night fire at a duplex in Le Mars.

According to a press release from the Le Mars Fire-Rescue, at around 9:43 p.m. Saturday, Le Mars firefighters, the Le Mars Ambulance the Le Mars Police Department were called to a duplex in the 600 block of Greenwood Ave. for a structure fire and a person who had suffered burns.

Upon arrival firefighters found a one-story duplex with heavy smoke coming from the north side. A male individual who had been burned in the fire was on the front lawn and was transported by the Le Mars Ambulance to Floyd Valley Healthcare.

His condition is not known.

Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly. The second unit in the duplex was found to be unoccupied, as the resident was out of town.

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature, most likely caused by a cooking accident with a flash fire that ignited nearby combustibles and burned the male individual.

Firefighters from Le Mars and Orange City were on scene for more than an hour.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and MidAmerican Energy workers were also on scene.

Damage to the duplex is estimated at more than $20,000. The duplex unit where the fire occurred is not livable at present due to the damage.

