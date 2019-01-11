SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Growth Organization (SCGO) is searching for new business ideas for its ninth annual Innovation Market competition.
Innovation Market is a social think-tank and business idea competition designed to grow local ideas while fostering connections between like-minded leaders of every age. The event is about taking ideas, however big or small, and growing them into action in Siouxland. The top five ideas from Innovation Market will go on to compete for a $5,000 first place, $2,500 second place, and $1,000 third place cash prize, as well as other valuable startup-focused prizes donated by local businesses.
Entrepreneurs can submit their ideas at scgo.wildapricot.org until midnight on Feb. 17.
Innovation Market will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Ho-Chunk Centre Atrium.
After the networking and voting period concludes, the Innovation Market 2019 program will kick-off with a welcome from SCGO Board President Kalynn Sortino. A talk featuring local entrepreneur Stacy Orndorff, owner of Heartland Coffee and Nosh, will follow. The evening will conclude with keynote speaker and regional entrepreneur Taufeek Shah, CEO of Lola's Fine Sauces, LLC in Des Moines. Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided.