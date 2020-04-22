Interbake Foods worker has COVID-19; bakery will close

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- An employee of the Interbake Foods cookie bakery in North Sioux City has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the bakery's owner, Weston Foods, disclosed Wednesday.

In a press release, Weston reported that they learned of the employee's diagnosis Wednesday. Interbake Foods will remain closed for some period of time.

"We immediately took steps to temporarily close the facility. As part of our preparedness plan, our response team is now working through a detailed risk assessment and action plan. In accordance with our COVID-19 protocols, we will not reopen the facility until it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and, in accordance with Siouxland District Health, contact tracing has been completed," the company wrote.

Employees who worked closely with the individual will be asked to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms, the company reported.

The company did not specify how many people work at the bakery, though as of 2016 that figure was believed to be around 500.

Weston facilities have enhanced their sanitizing procedures and social distancing protocols, along with limiting visitors, to help prevent the spread of the virus, according to the company.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.