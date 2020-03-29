International students experience challenges while dealing with COVID-19 concerns

Like Padilla and Marrufo, Chinen is taking his classes online. But unlike the other two, he is not an international student.

"I'm actually from a town about 30 minutes away from Honolulu, Hawaii," Chinen said. "It's far away, but it still the United States."

While Briar Cliff is still allowing students to live in dormitories, Morningside said they'll be closing down their residential housing, with the exception of special circumstances, on April 8.

This, too, will impact international college students, Marrufo said.

"We were coming off from an extended spring break when we heard the college would closing due to the threat of coronavirus," she explained. "International students literally had a day or so to decide if they were staying in America or going back home."

That was because if they waited too long, air travel to their home country might be canceled. If they left America, students had no guarantee they'd be able to return to Sioux City.

According to Marrufo, many international students had to leave without taking their belongings.

