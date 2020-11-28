International students face uncertainties after leaving Sioux City colleges amid pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- In-person classes for the fall semester ended Nov. 19 at Briar Cliff University, and, many students packed their bags, hopped in their cars and drove a couple hours or less to their home to enjoy the holiday break.
The trip is much more arduous for Lydia Forsberg, a sophomore international business and psychology major. After playing in her final soccer match on Nov. 21, she boarded a flight bound for Vänersborg, Sweden.
The sophomore international business and psychology major wasn't too worried about catching the novel coronavirus on an airplane or in an airport, but about whether her education could potentially be derailed by new restrictions to prevent the virus' spread before she returns to Sioux City prior to New Year's.
"If corona gets worse here or if it gets worse in Europe and that means they have to shut borders, that's the only concern I have -- not being able to come back or getting stuck at an airport or something," she said.
Throughout the summer, Forsberg was uncertain whether she would be able to resume her studies in the fall, as the Department of Homeland Security was prohibiting international students from returning to or remaining in the country if their colleges adopted an online-only instruction model.
Two weeks before she was to return to Briar Cliff on Aug. 12, Forsberg found out that she could indeed come back.
"I was relieved that I was able to come back," she said. "I was happy that Briar Cliff made the decision to go as a hybrid, because if they would've chosen to go all online, I wouldn't have been able to come back."
In a time of coronavirus, international students are in a precarious situation, facing the possibility of being stuck at home if they leave school.
Although in-person classes ended at Briar Cliff, the last day of the fall semester is Dec. 17. Student services, such as the cafeteria, health office, counseling, library and student support, will be available to students similar to any other year, throughout the remainder of the semester. These services are not offered during holiday breaks when campus is closed. However, students may continue to live on campus during breaks.
Dr. Todd Knealing, Briar Cliff's provost and vice president for academic affairs, said about half of the international students are going home and the other half are staying on campus during the holiday break.
"We've tried to be much more intentional in reaching out to international students to share all the information we have and giving them as much guidance as we can," said Knealing, who said all international students leaving the country are encouraged to meet with university staff to ensure their I-20 form, a legal document requested for identification purposes when entering the United States, is properly signed. "I heard at least from one of them the other day that they were grateful that they were getting as much information as they were and being able to get the guidance they need to make sure that they can feel comfortable when they're leaving."
Next month, Frederico Acosta plans to travel with his girlfriend to Lima, Peru, to visit his family. The Briar Cliff University senior, who is majoring in computer science, originally hails from Bogotá, Colombia, but he said his family relocated to Peru due to his father's job.
Acosta said he is looking forward to seeing his family and touring the famous ancient ruins of Machu Picchu during the holiday break, after a "long year." Due to border closures, Acosta spent the summer in California living with his aunt and uncle, who are teachers.
He said not being able to go home at all freshman year prepared him for being separated from his family during the pandemic.
"I was not able to buy a ticket home, so it was also like a struggle," he said. "Not seeing them, not being able to have contact with them is a little bit hard. Now, I can deal with it."
Like Forsberg, Acosta is concerned about being able to get back into the United States after his trip.
"Right now, what we're looking into is, if I leave, will I be able to come back in? With the switching of presidents, who knows what the new policy is going to be," he said. "Hopefully, I get back before Biden takes power and closes every border, as I think he might."
Since students are expected to be back on campus for the start of in-person classes on Jan. 11, Knealing said they won't have to worry about shifts in policy due to a new presidential administration. The presidential inauguration is set to take place on Jan. 20.
"If something did happen to prevent them from returning under the current administration, then we'd end up working with the student to find a way for them to be able to finish their degree," he said.
