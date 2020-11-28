International students face uncertainties after leaving Sioux City colleges amid pandemic

Next month, Frederico Acosta plans to travel with his girlfriend to Lima, Peru, to visit his family. The Briar Cliff University senior, who is majoring in computer science, originally hails from Bogotá, Colombia, but he said his family relocated to Peru due to his father's job.

Acosta said he is looking forward to seeing his family and touring the famous ancient ruins of Machu Picchu during the holiday break, after a "long year." Due to border closures, Acosta spent the summer in California living with his aunt and uncle, who are teachers.

He said not being able to go home at all freshman year prepared him for being separated from his family during the pandemic.

"I was not able to buy a ticket home, so it was also like a struggle," he said. "Not seeing them, not being able to have contact with them is a little bit hard. Now, I can deal with it."

Like Forsberg, Acosta is concerned about being able to get back into the United States after his trip.

"Right now, what we're looking into is, if I leave, will I be able to come back in? With the switching of presidents, who knows what the new policy is going to be," he said. "Hopefully, I get back before Biden takes power and closes every border, as I think he might."