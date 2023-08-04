SIOUX CITY — The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center's outdoor "Spirit of Discovery" stage may still be a work in progress, but it has already seen performances from folk musicians from Sweden as well as local singers offering a musical medley of Frank Sinatra tunes.

"This summer, we wanted to have a soft opening for our outdoor stage," executive director Tracy Bennett said of the performance space which opened in June. "We've booked a handful of shows that were well-attended, and we'll have even more shows next summer."

The 900 Larsen Park Road center began raising funds for the project months ago. So far, the Gilchrist Foundation and CF Industries have made monetary contributions for the construction of the stage and the purchase of a sound system.

"We still have a ways to go with our fundraising," Bennett explained. "We have to be able to run electricity to the stage, build overhead sails to protect it from the elements, and plant flowers to give the space a punch of color."

NEW PROJECTS, NEW CHALLENGES

The Spirit of Discovery stage is just one of several projects that the cultural complex has lined up.

A large outdoor sign with LED capabilities will soon be installed, and a new, long-term exhibit is currently in the works.

"We are driven by three imperatives," Bennett said. "Those are to continue to bring new opportunities for guests to learn and be entertained, to do so for free, and to keep the center well-maintained and welcoming."

She also wants the center to carve out its own identity.

'People have a misconception that we're a museum and that we're just Lewis and Clark all of the time," Bennett said. "We're much more than that."

MUCH MORE THAN JUST LEWIS AND CLARK

Opened to fanfare in 2002, the Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center celebrated Captains Meriwether Lewis and William Clark's time in Siouxland and the (2006) bicentennial of the Corps of Discovery.

The Lewis & Clark Center -- as well as the adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center that was built in 2007 -- is a private, nonprofit cultural complex that is sustained by Missouri River Historical Development Inc. (MRHD).

This makes fundraising tricky, according to developmental director Lori Snow.

"Because we have Sioux City in our title, people think we're funded by the city," she said. "Instead, we're reliant on the Siouxland community to keep us going."

UTILIZING THE CORPS OF DISCOVERY IN CREATIVE WAYS

While the cross-country expedition of Lewis and Clark continues to inspire broad and varied themes for the facilities' programs and exhibits, the center uses that history as a creative jumping off point.

For instance, the popular summertime "Exploration Wednesday" program allows kindergarten to third grade students and fourth to sixth grade students to learn about history as well as participate in an arts and craft project.

The ongoing Sunday afternoons are often dedicated to a wide variety of musical performances, which may include a jam session with the father-and-son duo of Jack and Mike Langley and prestidigitation from "Magic Man" Corey Fravel.

Or it might be a scholarly presentation of a historical figure like Eleanor Roosevelt or a destination like the Loess Hills.

A DIIVERSIFIED SLATE OF PROGRAMMING

"We tend to attract very young kids or older people," Kim Mathers, the center's communications director, said. "Now, we need to focus on attracting more of the people in between."

Which is why the "Spirit of Discovery" had "Queen Loaf," a Dueling Piano program of contemporary songs by musicians Noah Towns and Chandler Todd when tens of thousands of cyclists came to Sioux City for the start of RAGRBRAI on July 22.

"The riverfront had tons of people who checked out the Interpretive Center and stuck around for 'Queen Loaf,'" Bennett said.

Indeed, she said the center remains a popular destination for out-of-towners wanting something unique to do in Sioux City.

"We regularly attract people from all across the country," Bennett explained. "They may have seen us while driving on the Interstate or they may have stopped to look at the Missouri River. But visitors look around the center and like what they see."

Actually, Mathers said she'd liked to see more "locals" at the center.

ATTRACTING MORE 'LOCALS' TO THE CENTER

"Every day, I'll hear people say they live in Sioux City and never knew the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center existed," she said, shaking her head. "We may not have a big advertising budget, but we've been around for a long time."

"It's that perception problem again," Snow said with a smile. "People think were going to strap them in a chair and talk nothing but history to them."

In fact, Bennett is looking forward to the annual Sergeant Floyd Memorial Encampment, when fully-uniformed reenactors recreate the burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only member of the Corps of Discovery to die during the journey.

The reenactment is one of several Lewis and Clark activities to take place on Aug. 19 and 20 at the Sergeant Floyd Monument, the Sioux City Public Museum, and the Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center.

The Encampment Weekend also draws big crowds to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

"On Sgt. Floyd Weekend, we always get a good response," Bennett said. "Not only will we have a food truck serving barbecue but we'll have what may be the final 'Spirit of Discovery' concert of the season."

"We have the Irish Shamrock Band slated to perform on our new stage at 6 p.m. Aug. 18," she continued. "Bring a lawn chair and enjoy some barbecue as well as foot-stomping music at the same time."