Intersection of Nebraska and Eighth streets closed for repair

SIOUX CITY -- The intersection of Nebraska and Eighth streets is closed until further notice so that a city crew can complete utility and paving repairs.
The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure Monday in a statement. A detour will not be posted.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
