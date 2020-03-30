You are the owner of this article.
Intersection of Nebraska and Eighth streets closed for repair
Intersection of Nebraska and Eighth streets closed for repair

Road closed sign
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The intersection of Nebraska and Eighth streets is closed until further notice so that a city crew can complete utility and paving repairs.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure Monday in a statement. A detour will not be posted. 

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.

