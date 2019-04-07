U.S. Highway 75 reconstruction

Reconstruction of U.S. Highway 75, a major four-lane route heading north from Sioux City, will continue this summer with work on the city's outskirts.

Workers this year will rebuild the 5 miles of northbound U.S. 75 between County Road C-80 on Sioux City's north edge and Hinton. The highway also will be slightly elevated. Traffic will be head to head in the southbound lanes during construction.

The work is expected to be completed and traffic patterns returned to normal in October, weather permitting.

No left turns will be permitted in the construction zone, said Iowa Department of Transportation District 3 transportation planner Dakin Schultz. Signage will direct motorists who are prevented from turning left.

County Road C-70, a popular route from Sioux City to rural areas to the east, will remain open for right turns only, Schultz said, until late in the summer, when the intersection will be closed for repaving.

This year's work is the third phase of six-phase project. The northbound and southbound sections of U.S. 75 between Merrill and Le Mars were completed the two previous years.

The reconstruction of the southbound lanes between Hinton and Sioux City is planned for next year.

The 6.5 miles between Hinton and Merrill are in the IDOT's construction program for 2022 and 2023, Schultz said.