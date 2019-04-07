SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland residents who have spent the past decade weaving through orange construction barrels while navigating Interstate 29 through Sioux City may find the following news hard to believe.
The road construction that must have seemed like it would go on forever is, finally, almost finished.
Work has ramped up on the final year of the 11-year project to widen I-29 to three lanes in each direction from Sergeant Bluff, through Sioux City, to the South Dakota border.
The happiness and relief of seeing the project near its end is not lost on Iowa Department of Transportation officials like Dakin Schultz, who started working on the project in 2003, five years before construction began.
"I (recently) had a brief meeting with a gentleman who started on this project when I did," Schultz said. "We were both excited. A lot of joy, a lot of frustration went into this project. It's exciting to see the end of it."
The impending completion is good news to anyone who has dealt with the numerous lane closures and construction zones. Sioux City Economic and Community Development director Marty Dougherty sees the construction as a necessary inconvenience to ensure that Sioux City has a transportation system that will make it attractive to businesses and industries considering expansion or relocation in the metro area.
"It may be a little bit underappreciated because the construction has been going on so long," Dougherty said. "It's a major economic development benefit for Sioux City and the whole region. Infrastructure investments of this size and scale drive business growth."
Before anyone can celebrate, there's a lot yet to be done this year before traffic is switched from the current head-to-head alignment in the northbound lanes through downtown Sioux City back to the final mainline alignment.
"A lot of work is going on now that the weather seems to have taken a turn. It's really coming together," said Schultz, IDOT District 3 transportation planner.
As it did last year, work will focus on the southbound lanes roughly from Hamilton Boulevard to Floyd Boulevard. Notable pieces of the construction plan include many of the entrance ramps onto southbound I-29:
-- At Wesley Parkway, the southbound ramp was closed in March and will reopen in the fall. The ramp and bridge over Perry Creek are being rebuilt.
-- At Pierce Street, the southbound ramp remains closed and is scheduled to reopen July 1.
-- At Hamilton Boulevard, the southbound ramp will close May 1 for grading and ramp work. It should be closed for about a month.
-- At Floyd Boulevard, the area beneath I-29 was closed in March to replace pavement and complete work on the bridge over Floyd. Traffic is unable to access the southbound ramp at Floyd, but can enter southbound I-29 at Virginia Street.
Bridges over Floyd Boulevard, Perry Creek, Hamilton Boulevard and Virginia Street are in varying stages of completion. The bridge at Pierce Street is essentially finished. Schultz said contractors benefited from a couple of tame winter months to make significant progress on bridges.
"Up until the end of January we had fairly a mild winter, so a lot of progress was made on I-29," Schultz said.
Major construction should be done late this year, essentially wrapping up a project initially estimated at $400 million but perhaps coming in slightly under budget.
"It looks like we're going to be a little bit under that. We seem to be on target overall," Schultz. "We're pretty proud that we're able to hold the line on our estimate."
Cleanup work and the elevation of Hamilton Boulevard in the area beneath I-29 will take place in 2020.
The rebuilt and reconfigured portions of I-29 that have been completed have already improved safety and access to downtown Sioux City, Dougherty said. The project has connected Third Street to Wesley Parkway, adding a downtown access point that didn't exist before. The new interchange at Virginia Street is already benefiting, as shown by business and housing developments undertaken by Ho-Chunk Inc. in that area.
Despite the inconvenience of construction, Dougherty said the I-29 project has attracted interests from businesses considering Sioux City locations.
"You have to have a world-class, state-of-the-art transportation system, and when I-29 is rebuilt, we will have that," Dougherty said.