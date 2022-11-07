Investigation launched into Woodbury County polling incident

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County officials confirmed Monday evening they are investigating allegations of election misconduct on the part of a poll worker in the county.

Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to include a right to keep and bear arms. Sheehan said a formal complaint was received late Monday afternoon.

"Because it's an ongoing investigation, we're just not at liberty to make any comments, other than we are investigating. We will investigate this fully. We will take it wherever the facts lead us," Sheehan said in a phone call with the Journal.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill likewise confirmed that an investigation is being conducted but declined to go into detail.

“Precinct election officials are trained every election that they are not to discuss candidates or public measures with voters,” Gill said.

A press release issued Monday by the Iowa Firearms Coalition, an affiliate of the National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation and a major backer of the amendment, described the incident as "multiple reports of a polling staffer providing false information about Public Measure 1."

"Three voters tell IFC that on three separate occasions, they were told by a polling staff member that should they decide to vote 'yes' for Public Measure 1, 'it would allow felons to have guns.' This information is both incorrect and may have consequently influenced voters to vote 'no' who had spoken with said staffer prior to casting a ballot. It remains unclear how many voters the staffer in question may have given false information concerning the Freedom Amendment before they voted," the Iowa Firearms Coalition said in its press release.