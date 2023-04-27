DAKOTA DUNES — The investigation of the suspicious death of a woman found in a Dakota Dunes apartment building continued Thursday.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation said no arrests have been made, and the public is not in danger.

The DCI said a child also was in the apartment where the woman's body was found.

"A young child was found safe by law enforcement," South Dakota Attorney Marty General Jackley said in a news release.

The woman's name has not been released.

Authorities were notified at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday that a woman had been found on the floor of her apartment in the Wellington at the Dunes apartment complex, 240 Courtyard Drive. After rescue personnel and law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they determined the woman was dead.

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said Wednesday the woman was a young adult, but he did not release her age. He also declined to comment on any possible relationship the man who found the woman may have had with her.

The DCI said more information will be released when it becomes available.