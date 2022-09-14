Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.

“We received overwhelming interest in this unique grant program which highlights the passion of Iowa’s nonprofits and their positive impact on our state,” Reynolds said in a statement. “These grants will invest in innovative projects that will put Iowa’s nonprofits in a better position to serve those in need.”

The Boys and Girls Home Residential Treatment Centers received a $2.7 million grant to develop the Ginny Peterson Behavioral Health Campus in Sioux City. Under the $12.375 million project, the Boys and Girls renovated space in the former Indian Hills Shopping Center at 1551 Indian Hills Drive to relocate its operations from the former St. Joseph hospital at 2101 Court St.

Rosecrance Jackson Centers received a $2.355 million grant to expand its treatment center campus in Sioux City. The grant represents nearly 90 percent of the cost of the project, which calls for building a new therapeutic recreation resource center, renovating an existing classroom to create a chapel, creating walking paths with outdoor group therapy spaces to connect the campus. In 2015, RJC constructed an 84-bed residential treatment facility in Sioux City.

The Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault in Cherokee was awarded a $515,295 grant to repair and update New Leaf, a thrift shop whose proceeds benefit survivors of sexual assault. The state award represents 90 percent of the total project cost.

Upper Des Moines Opportunity received a $450,000 grant to acquire and expand its UDMO Clay County Outreach Client Services site in Spencer. As part of the $560,500 project, UDMO plans to acquire a centrally located building near the intersection of Highways 71 and 18.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority began accepting applications for the Nonprofit Innovation Fund on June 27. Eligible expenses for infrastructure projects include construction costs, acquisition, site development, engineering and architectural services. Funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024.