Iowa bill, which would make county names optional on license plates, moves forward

DES MOINES -- Legislation to remove county names from Iowa license plates was scaled back Wednesday by the House Transportation Committee, which voted to approve generic plates only when cars are registered in a county other than the residence of the vehicle owner.

House File 618, which is similar to Senate Study Bill 3045, originally called for doing away with county names on license plates.

On Tuesday, the Senate Transportation Committee advanced similar legislation that would allow for the option for license plates without county names, but would not eliminate names on plates altogether.

A survey of sheriffs and deputies found that 77 percent supported keeping county names on license plates, but their lobbyist said it is a lower priority than requiring plates on the front and back of vehicles.

The DOT estimates removing county names could save $242,000 over a 10-year cycle because universal plates would allow the DOT to send plates where needed when there are supply chain issues.

As amended, county names would be continued, Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, said.

However, if a vehicle was registered in a county other than the owner’s residence, the owner could opt for a generic plate rather than one with the name of that county.

When dealers provide titling and registration as a service, the plates carry the name of the county where the vehicle was purchased rather than where the owner lives.

“I’m old-school. I want the (county) numbers on the plate, but I don’t think I’m going to get that,” Rep. Steve Hansen, D-Sioux City, said while encouraging support for the bill.

