Iowa Christian leaders ask congregations to refrain from in-person services over COVID-19

MILFORD, Iowa -- The Rev. Ian McMullen knew his members were anxious to get into church.
But the General Presbyter of the Presbytery of North Central Iowa knew now was not the right time.
That's why McMullen was one of the more than 20 Christian leaders who lent their names to a statement asking congregations, statewide, to refrain from in-person religious gatherings, including worship.
This comes on the heels of a proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds, who on Monday lifted restrictions on in-person religious and spiritual gatherings, even as the state experienced one of the nation's fastest growth rate in coronavirus cases.
It also comes after Iowa's Catholic Bishops, including the Rev. R. Walker Nickless, bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, called for continued suspension of Sunday Mass in the state.
"I got the impression that everybody was waiting for someone to say 'go,'" McMullen said. 'But we're not there yet."
Representing more than a dozen different faiths, the denomination leaders wrote, "it was with surprise we learned of the Governor's proclamation and, as such, we feel compelled to provide clarity and guidance of what it means for congregations to be faithful and safe during these extraordinary times," in a letter released Tuesday.
Even though they are asking congregations to not hold in-person gatherings, they are recommending the continued use of online video and other technology as a way to worship.
"There is no silver lining with COVID-19 but it did teach us that technology is playing an increasingly important role in how we get our message across," McMullen said.
"Decisions to return to in-person gathering in our congregations should be based on science, the best practices recommended by public health officials, and in consultation with the leaders of our faith communities," the faith leaders said.
McMullen said the reaction from the congregation he serves has been decidedly mixed.
"People miss going to church and we miss them," he said. "If it comes down to a choice between opening too soon or erring on the side of caution, I'd rather be cautious than sorry."
In large part, this is due to the aging demographic many denominations are grappling with.
"Our congregants are age 60s and above," McMullen said. "Some may have preexisting health issues. We do not want potentially at-risk people to sit, sing, talk and circulate in self-contained buildings where cross-contamination can continue."
McMullen said he is aware that other places, like retail stores, will likely reopen across the state.
"We don't follow the lead of retail," he explained. "Churches have little in common with big box stores."
Instead, McMullen and the other statewide faith leaders say the continue to grieve over the pain and suffering felt by so many."
"When a new normal may emerge," they write. "we pray you might find strength and hope in god's unending and ever-present love."
"For the sake of the common good, we ask all congregations, their leaders, and their members to prioritize the safety and well-being of each other, those at risk, and those in their broader community," the denomination leader concluded.
"We'll be back in the churches with in-person worship services," McMullen said. "But now is not the right time."
