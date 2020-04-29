Iowa Christian leaders ask congregations to refrain from in-person services over COVID-19

Representing more than a dozen different faiths, the denomination leaders wrote, "it was with surprise we learned of the Governor's proclamation and, as such, we feel compelled to provide clarity and guidance of what it means for congregations to be faithful and safe during these extraordinary times," in a letter released Tuesday.

Even though they are asking congregations to not hold in-person gatherings, they are recommending the continued use of online video and other technology as a way to worship.

"There is no silver lining with COVID-19 but it did teach us that technology is playing an increasingly important role in how we get our message across," McMullen said.

"Decisions to return to in-person gathering in our congregations should be based on science, the best practices recommended by public health officials, and in consultation with the leaders of our faith communities," the faith leaders said.

McMullen said the reaction from the congregation he serves has been decidedly mixed.

"People miss going to church and we miss them," he said. "If it comes down to a choice between opening too soon or erring on the side of caution, I'd rather be cautious than sorry."