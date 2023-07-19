SIOUX CITY — Iowa-born Grammy and CMT Music Award-nominated country star Hailey Whitters will be performing inside of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. on Nov. 18.
A Shueyville, Iowa native, Whitters scored a breakthrough hit with her 2020 debut album, "The Dream." In 2021, she recorded her first CMT Music Award nomination for "Breakthrough Video of the Year" with "Fillin' My Cup," featuring Little Big Town, and received her first Grammy nomination for Song of the Year for "A Beautiful Noise."
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the hotel's Rock Shop.
All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.