SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish kill at a golf course north of Hull, according to a press release from the DNR.
DNR staffers began the investigation Thursday morning, and the fish kill is believed to have occurred on Tuesday or earlier in an unnamed tributary of Burr Oak Creek. The fish kill was reported late Wednesday.
A cause of the fish kill has not yet been determined, though the staff did rule out several pollutant sources.
Anyone who sees a fish kill or an obvious pollution source is asked to notify the local DNR field office or call the 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694 as soon as possible.