Iowa DNR investigating manure release in Sioux County

GRANVILLE, Iowa — Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff are investigating a manure release from a dairy barn about three miles south of Granville in Sioux County, the DNR announced Monday.

At about 8 a.m. Monday, owner Nate Zuiderveen saw a manure discharge flowing from the barn into an underground tile line. Manure had backed up in the barn after a pump plugged. Zuiderveen immediately stopped the pump, ending the flow.

It’s unknown how much manure reached a tributary of Deep Creek, but Zuiderveen said he saw manure two miles downstream, according to a DNR press release.

DNR staff will look downstream for environmental impacts and determine the extent of the manure flow. The DNR will monitor clean up and consider appropriate enforcement action.

