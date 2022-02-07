Iowa DNR investigating manure spill near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff from the Spencer field office are investigating a manure spill about four miles north of Rock Valley.

The spill was discovered and reported by Gevo, which operates the facility where the manure came from, after they found manure levels in a digester tank had dropped, according to a press release from the Iowa DNR.

An unknown amount of manure was discharged, flowing into a nearby crop field. Some of the manure reached Lizard Creek, a tributary of the Rock River.

Gevo stopped the manure flow from the tank and dammed manure in the field, according to the press release.

DNR staff will be onsite to assess the effects on Lizard Creek and will monitor cleanup activities and consider appropriate enforcement action.

