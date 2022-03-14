 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa DNR investigating Sioux County manure release

GRANVILLE, Iowa — Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff are investigating a manure release from a dairy barn about three miles south of Granville in Sioux County, the DNR announced Monday. 

At about 8 a.m. Monday, owner Nate Zuiderveen saw a manure discharge flowing from the barn into an underground tile line. Manure had backed up in the barn after a pump plugged. Zuiderveen immediately stopped the pump, ending the flow.

It’s unknown how much manure reached a tributary of Deep Creek, but Zuiderveen said he saw manure two miles downstream, according to a DNR press release. 

DNR staff will look downstream for environmental impacts and determine the extent of the manure flow. The DNR will monitor clean up and consider appropriate enforcement action.

