Iowa DNR seeking public's help identifying boat in Tuesday night-hit-and-run crash

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public's assistance in locating a boat involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday night at West Lake Okoboji.

The collision took place at around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, near Manhattan Point on West Lake Okoboji, according to an Iowa DNR press release. A boat traveling northbound hit another boat from behind, just off Manhattan Point.

52-year-old Vaughn Wickman of Spirit Lake was driving the boat that was hit, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The boat that caused the crash fled the scene.

DNR officers and local law enforcement tried to locate the boat -- even deploying a thermal-imaging drone -- but were unable to find it. Conservation officers are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information related to the hit and run, including witnesses or anyone who sees a boat with new front end damage or scrape marks, is encouraged to contact DNR Conservation Officer Steve Reighard immediately at (712) 260-1018 or Steve.Reighard@dnr.iowa.gov.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should note this when sharing information on the case.

