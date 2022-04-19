Iowa DNR: Walleye season set to begin in May on Okoboji lakes, Spirit Lake

Tis the season for walleye...soon.

According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the 146th fishing season for walleye officially opens Saturday, May 7 at Spirit Lake and the East and West Okoboji lakes.

The season runs from May until February 14 and the DNR stipulates that the daily limit is three walleyes with a possession limit of six. In addition, only one walleye over 25 inches is allowed per day. The protected slot limit is from 19 to 25 inches.

"Walleye populations on the Iowa Great Lakes are in great shape," Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Mike Hawkins said in the release.

The release later goes on to note that the Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce will host its 40th annual "Great Walleye Weekend Fishing Contest" in conjunction with the opener.

The DNR is also conducting a statewide walleye fishing challenge from May 1 until June 30 where anglers can win prizes. Register for the event can be found by going to "anglersatlas.com" and looking for the tournament section.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

