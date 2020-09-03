Iowa DOT announces Highway 20 lane and ramp closures

-
SIOUX CITY -- A pavement resurfacing project on U.S. 20 from Lakeport Road to the Iowa/Nebraska state line in Sioux City will close lanes and ramps during the nighttime Sept. 7-18.
The Iowa Department of Transportation's District 3 Office said in a statement that the lane closures will occur from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. and ramp closures will occur from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly. Ramp traffic will need to follow the signed detour route.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government.
