Iowa DOT to host public input meeting in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Transportation Commission has scheduled a meeting in Sioux City to hear about local transportation matters from local government officials, interest groups and private citizens.
The public input meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St. Public input will be taken after a brief business meeting.
Items that may be discussed include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program, transportation policies and highway and other public transit issues.
On Aug. 8, the commissioners will meet informally and tour transportation projects in Northwest Iowa.