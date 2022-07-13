 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa DOT to host public input meeting in Sioux City

  • 0
Iowa DOT logo

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Transportation Commission has scheduled a meeting in Sioux City to hear about local transportation matters from local government officials, interest groups and private citizens.

The public input meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 9 at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St. Public input will be taken after a brief business meeting.

Items that may be discussed include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program, transportation policies and highway and other public transit issues.

On Aug. 8, the commissioners will meet informally and tour transportation projects in Northwest Iowa.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scene of the Crash car show preview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News