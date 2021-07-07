Iowa Economic Development Authority awards Badgerow developer $5.7 million

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced $20.5 million in awards Wednesday to transform 12 historic buildings, including Sioux City's Badgerow Building, into new spaces while maintaining their historic character.

Rosin Preservation, LLC was awarded $5,657,567 to transform the vacant downtown Badgerow Building into residential space with a health club available to the public. The awards were made through the Historic Preservation Tax Credit program.

"It's exciting to see historic buildings across the state find new life with assistance from this program," Debi Durham, executive director of IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority, said in a statement. "These projects not only preserve the past, but also ensure our communities are attractive places to live and work into the future."

The application round opened in June with about $21 million available for awards. IEDA received 21 applications requesting $43.3 million in tax credits. Projects are scored based on readiness, financing and local support and participation.

Other approved projects include the rehabilitation of a former elementary school in Grundy Center to allow for expanded daycare and after-school programming and the renovation of a former Des Moines supermarket space into new commercial and retail space.