NEVADA, Iowa — In the lead-up to the Iowa-Iowa State football game Saturday afternoon, Republican officials from Iowa's 4th Congressional District are set to hold a tailgate, presidential rally and poll at the Story County Fairgrounds in Nevada, Iowa.

According to a release from organizers, the event is a chance to "hear from GOP presidential candidates and participate in a straw poll" and Republicans, Democrats and independents are all invited to attend the event which will be held 128 days from the Iowa caucuses.

With a presidential election year looming, several Republican candidates for the highest office in the land will attend. Confirmed guests include: Texas minister Ryan Binkley, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the Rev. E.W. Jackson, businessman Perry Johnson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Gates for the event open at 8 a.m. and rallies are set from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. By 12:30 p.m., all ballots need to cast for the straw poll, according to event organizers. Then, at 2:30 p.m., there will be a watch party for the Cyclones-Hawkeyes game.

Twelve dollars gets people into the event and a ballot for the straw poll.