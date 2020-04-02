You are the owner of this article.
Iowa governor's order to trigger layoffs of nearly 500 Hard Rock Sioux City workers
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City plans to lay off most of its nearly 500 workers as a result of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' order that extends the closure of the state's casinos through the end of April.

SIOUX CITY -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City plans to lay off most of its nearly 500 workers as a result of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' order that extends the closure of the state's casinos through the end of this month. 

The downtown casino had continued to pay its employees since Reynolds on March 26 ordered a number of businesses to shut down as part of the state's efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On March 26, Reynolds extended the closure date to at least April 7.

The second extension, which keeps businesses shuttered through April 30, will trigger layoffs beginning April 8, said Mike Adams, Hard Rock vice president of operations.

Adams said he could not provide a specific number of employees, other than it's under 500. A small number are expected to be spared from layoffs. 

"Some people will stay on, because we have to, we have to have a presence on site at all times according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission," Adams said. 

It's not clear how soon the closure will end, and Adams said that bringing back laid-off employees and re-starting a casino is a rather time-consuming process. 

"That'd be the best phone calls we'd be able to make," Adams said of recalling employees after the layoffs. "And hopefully sooner rather than later." 

"We can shut a property down pretty quick, but as you can imagine, it's going to take a little bit of time to open," he added. 

