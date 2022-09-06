Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear tells Siouxland's working families she will help them overcome challenges

SIOUX CITY — Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear told a few hundred working families gathered at the Western Iowa Labor Federation's Labor Day picnic Monday that the time has come to elect a leader who's willing to do the work to help them overcome challenges.

DeJear, a businesswoman from Des Moines, is running against Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds, who has been Iowa's governor since 2017.

DeJear told the crowd at Sioux City's Riverside Park that they are "resilient," having "overcome challenges day after day, week after week, year after year."

"Right now, unfortunately, we have a governor that's also in your way. We don't have to accept that anymore," DeJear said. "The time has come for us to really elect leadership who believes in the individual, who believes in each and every one of you all, who sees your challenges and who's willing to do the work to help you overcome your challenges."

DeJear said people in rural communities are traveling 45 to 60 miles to seek health care, which she called "unreasonable." She said access to mental health care in the state is also "being damaged," with people having to wait six to eight months to see a mental health care practitioner.

"Some folks in this space are having to work two and three jobs to make ends meet. The time has come that you have a governor that works so hard for you that you all only have to work one job to make ends meet," De Jear said to thunderous applause.

The picnic returned to the park after a two-year absence during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the campaign speeches, attendees ate hot dogs and hamburgers, which were served up by Sioux City native J.D. Scholten, who is running unopposed in Iowa House District 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot.

"We are excited to be able to host this annual community event again. Labor Day is a day to celebrate the contribution of workers to our communities all across Iowa," said Jeff Shudak, President of the Western Iowa Labor Federation. "The economy doesn't run without workers, and we've seen that more than ever over the last two years. It's time to gather and celebrate all that hard work."

Ryan Melton told picnic attendees that he will "fight the good fight" for them if he is elected to serve Iowa's 4th Congressional District. Melton, an insurance manager from Nevada, Iowa, is challenging Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra.

"We know that an acceptance of Donald Trump's endorsement is a rejection of American democracy, but (Feenstra) continues to dig in his heels," Melton said. "I'm going to fight back against that to make sure your voices are amplified, not the voices of corporations and monied interests."

Melton said massive population declines, which have occurred in the district over the past few decades, have left schools, businesses and hospitals in communities vulnerable.

"A number of things are driving our young people away, which leave us on shaky ground," he said. "We just don't have people in positions of power that care enough to solve those problems. We have major concerns of affordable, accessible childcare. We have hundreds of thousands of Iowans that live in childcare deserts right now. Feenstra's answer and Gov. Reynolds' answer are aggressive tax policies that make the wealthy wealthier and make it harder for us to solve these problems."

Democratic Sen. Jackie Smith, of Sioux City, told those gathered that she has been coming to the picnic since she was a little girl.

"What do you want? You want a decent workweek. You want decent wages. You want benefits. You want your kids to have a good school system. I agree," she said.

Smith, is being challenged in new Senate District 1 by Lawton Republican Rocky De Witt, who currently serves on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

"Iowa Republicans didn't do well for working people this year," Smith said. "You know what their big goal was? Cutting unemployment. Our employment rate is 3%. It's even less than 3%. Iowans work; and they work hard."