SIOUX CITY — When Iowa State Cyclones kicker Chase Contreraz missed a first quarter field goal against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon, an entire section of Bob Roe’s Point After in Sioux City applauded.

Just as fervent of a cheer rippled across the restaurant during the first drive for the University of Iowa when running back Jaziun Patterson broke off a 59-yard-run on the ISU defense.

The yearly football rivalry, which has seen 70 games since 1894, had Siouxland residents piling into a number of bar and grill venues Saturday while wearing their best black-and-gold or cardinal red-and-gold gear.

Pam Lower, who works at Bob Roe’s, said the in-state matchup brings out customers like few other college games do. In fact, she said this latest chapter of Iowa vs. Iowa State landed even more patrons for the pizza establishment than the 2022 iteration did.

“Getting further away from COVID,” Lower said about the upswing.

Al Holmes, Jim Salker and Tom Salker, all Hawkeyes backers, said they decided to watch the game in public because of how high profile it is. Holmes added a more practical reason as well.

“Couldn’t get it on my TV,” he noted.

Less than a half hour before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, Bob Roe’s had far more University of Iowa fans than Iowa State University fans dining. Actually, there were more University of Nebraska fans sitting and watching TVs than noticeable Iowa State fans. One side of the bar had a sign up informing customers “Reserved Parking. Iowa State Fans Only.” Meanwhile, multiple bartenders were sporting UI colors. Asked who she supported, Lower was clear “Absolutely the Hawkeyes. Go Hawks.”

Support was more split at the Miles Inn on Leech Avenue in Sioux City.

Though the Hawkeyes still had the numbers, there was an entire table of Cyclones loyalists all wearing school-affiliated gear. Another cluster of viewers spent one TV break arguing about the fine differences between loose meat sandwiches and sloppy joes.

Grant Kothal, an Iowa State supporter, didn’t ever give much consideration to posting up at home to watch. He wanted to go out.

“(It’s) a great rivalry game. Lot of fun to get out to the bars and enjoy the Iowa atmosphere,” he commented.

His final score prediction? Iowa State: 35, Iowa: 28.