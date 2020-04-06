Iowa hotline set up for coronavirus-related legal issues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- A phone hotline has been established for Iowans who have legal issues related to coronavirus and COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Legal Advice Hotline will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-800-332-0419.

The free service is hosted by Iowa Legal Aid, which is working with the Iowa State Bar Association and Polk County Bar Association's Volunteer Lawyers Project.

Iowans may call with any type of legal problem related to the pandemic. Issues may include facing eviction, being denied unemployment benefits, experiencing employment issues or being a victim of identity theft. Callers must leave a message, which will be returned by Iowa Legal Aid staff.

"This legal advice hotline will assist Iowa's most vulnerable at a time of deepening crisis," Nick Smithberg, Iowa Legal Aid executive director, said in a news release. "We stand ready to help Iowans with a host of legal challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including problems related to housing, employment and domestic violence."

