Iowa Lakes Community College program to receive nearly $1.5 million in federal funding

EMMETSBURG, IOWA -- For the next five years, an Iowa Lakes Community College program, intended to assist high school students, can count on funding from the federal government.

On Wednesday morning, the college announced the U.S. Department of Education would provide $1.48 million over the next half-decade for the "TRIO Upward Bound" program which serves students in Emmetsburg, Estherville and Spencer and recently added in North Union.

Per the release, the "Upward Bound program is part of the U.S. Department of Education TRIO programs, a group of federal grant-funded college opportunity programs that support nontraditional, at-risk, and underrepresented students pursuing college educations." The Iowa Lakes program itself is estimated to serve 60 students in grades 9 through 12.

TRIO Upward Bound Manager Nicole Heng added: "We are excited to continue to serve our current students and add North Union students to the program. The TRIO Upward Bound program is designed to help students be successful in high school, build lifelong friendships and give students the tools needed to obtain a college education."

The program itself allows for a six-week "residential Summer Academy on the Emmetsburg campus of Iowa Lakes" which offers classes related to reading, writing, science, math, Spanish and more.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

