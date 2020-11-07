IOWA MOURNS: Lawton craftsman Jerry Schleis was adventurous and a friend to many

LAWTON, Iowa -- There are a lot of words, phrases and concepts that Marie Farrell uses to describe her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Schleis.
Generous. A friend to everyone. Modest but proud. An old-school skilled craftsman and a staunch union man. A man who didn't fit the mold.
His way with people was legendary. He had dozens of 50- and 60-year friendships. Around Christmastime, he'd give out $20 tips at drive-thru windows. Sometimes friends followed him when he moved to a new place, or vice-versa.
"He always wanted all of his friends along for all of his adventures," Farrell said.
The words of an old poem describe Jerry fairly well -- "Let me live in my house by the side of the road / And be a friend to man," -- except, Marie said, for one thing. Jerry wouldn't just sit in that house of many friends.
"He'd go out walking in the road to look for those people to befriend or people that were in need," she said.
Having grown up reading adventure novels, Jerry's escapades, wanderlust and derring-do were also the stuff of legend. He resided in well over a half-dozen places during his 77 years. He once flipped and sank a boat while racing it in a lake. He was hit by a train in Hornick while driving a semi -- as the story goes, he was scorched by the train's headlamp as it careened down the track with his semi cab jammed to the front of it. He was a licensed pilot of ultralight airplanes.
"His obsession with that flared up, and the next thing you know, he had three-and-a-half ultralight airplanes," Farrell said with a laugh.
Jerry left his mark in a variety of ways -- the four-way stop sign at the intersection of Highway 20 and the Moville Blacktop was allegedly the result of a long-ago accident involving him.
His craftsmanship was par excellence. A carpet layer for decades, he had repeat customers when people decided to replace their aging carpet (which he laid) with something new, and the customers insisted on him the second time around.
It's hard to say how many boats, motorcycles and other vehicles he restored, built and customized over the years. He rode motorcycles, but he was first and foremost "a bike builder."
"It wasn't about the end product, it was about the projects. It was about working through the challenges of restoring a boat or a car," Farrell said.
He was also an old movie fanatic -- the 1948 Humphrey Bogart film "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" was a favorite. One of the many friends who misses him is his small Havanese dog, Rita Hayworth.
Gerald Omer Schleis was born on Christmas Day, 1942, to Omer and Ruth (Lewis) Schleis, and grew up in Climbing Hill, Iowa.
He lived for a while in Ohio, where his daughters Julie and Cathy were born, then in Sioux City, where he joined the El Forastero Motorcycle Club in 1963. In Sioux City, his sons Joe and Dan were born.
In the 1960s, Jerry moved to Minneapolis, probably because of his desire to roam, and he learned the skills of a union carpet layer and became a stained-glass window-maker. It was around this time that he grew the very long beard that would define his appearance as much as his slight, 5-foot-6 build.
Because he knew the best practices of carpet-laying, Farrell said, Jerry's body was able to tolerate the strain of this work for many years before he retired at age 68.
"Most of them have physical problems, get out of the trade," Farrell said. "And he always said, that longevity was because he was trained properly."
After Minneapolis, he returned to Climbing Hill and lived for a while in Holly Springs, Iowa, and became a trucker. He jockeyed between carpet laying and truck driving over the years, though Farrell said carpet laying was "his primary trade."
In 1985, Jerry moved to Tucson, Arizona (one of his many friends lived down there), and there he met his future wife, Marie. Early on, the couple lived twice in Washington State and for about a year in Las Vegas, where Jerry was involved in the building of The Mirage casino.
"He was one of the few carpet-layers who could install the carpet in the suites (of The Mirage)," Farrell said, adding that casino magnate Steve Wynn personally recruited Jerry because of his skills with carpets.
In 1994, Marie and Jerry came to Sioux City in a motor-home bus he built and took up residence in Lawton, where Farrell became an upholsterer (she is the proprietor of Quality Upholstery in Lawton). They hadn't planned to stay in Northwest Iowa forever, because Jerry would've preferred a warmer climate, but it became permanent -- largely because Jerry wanted to accommodate Marie's upholstery career.
Though he very much liked Tucson, as they got older, Farrell said, the Sioux City area became "his favorite place."
On Aug. 16, Jerry was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, having come down with the virus about a week earlier. It was the last time Marie would see him.
She did her best to put on a brave face during the trip to the hospital, despite her deep fears, telling her husband: "They're going to hook you up with some good stuff, and get you back to rights, and you'll be out of here in a couple days."
"And I don't know if he believed that, and I don't know if I did," she added.
While Jerry was hospitalized, Farrell heard little of his condition despite her repeated calls to the hospital. Frustrated, she eventually learned her husband had declined an offer to phone his wife every day with updates. He felt that would've been too much of a burden for the nurses.
Jerry was hospitalized nearly a month before he died on Sept. 13. On one phone call before he died, he asked Farrell to go through his wallet and find the business card of the woman who'd helped him with his Medicare insurance.
"He said, 'I was talking to the nurse overnight, and she's about to retire, and I told her that I'd get her the name and number of my gal that could help her navigate (the Medicare-insurance system),'" Farrell said. "So, there you are in the fight for your life, and you're making a friend, and thinking about, 'How can I help this woman?'"
Iowa Mourns is a series of remembrances about Iowans who lost their lives to COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
