IOWA MOURNS: Lawton craftsman Jerry Schleis was adventurous and a friend to many

LAWTON, Iowa -- There are a lot of words, phrases and concepts that Marie Farrell uses to describe her husband, Gerald "Jerry" Schleis.

Generous. A friend to everyone. Modest but proud. An old-school skilled craftsman and a staunch union man. A man who didn't fit the mold.

His way with people was legendary. He had dozens of 50- and 60-year friendships. Around Christmastime, he'd give out $20 tips at drive-thru windows. Sometimes friends followed him when he moved to a new place, or vice-versa.

"He always wanted all of his friends along for all of his adventures," Farrell said.

The words of an old poem describe Jerry fairly well -- "Let me live in my house by the side of the road / And be a friend to man," -- except, Marie said, for one thing. Jerry wouldn't just sit in that house of many friends.

"He'd go out walking in the road to look for those people to befriend or people that were in need," she said.