Iowa National Guard delivers supply of personal protective equipment to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A pallet-load of personal protective equipment arrived in Sioux City Sunday afternoon, delivered by the Iowa National Guard and bound for local medical facilities.

The equipment, including face masks, rubber gloves, smocks and other similar gear, came through state agencies and was delivered to an empty retail warehouse in Sioux City. The exact quantity of supplies delivered Sunday was not known.

Woodbury County Emergency Coordinator Rebecca Socknat said this was the county's second delivery of personal protective equipment, the first having arrived last week. The supplies will be divvied up among medical facilities in the county.

"We've been reaching out to the hospitals, the long-term care facilities, clinics, our local responders, and a variety of other agencies that are in need of personal protective equipment," Socknat said. "And then sending our requests into the state, because we know we cannot purchase them locally here."

The lack of personal protective equipment in hospitals and clinics has mushroomed into something of a nationwide crisis in recent weeks, felt most acutely in places like New York City.