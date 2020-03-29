Iowa National Guard delivers supply of personal protective equipment to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A pallet-load of personal protective equipment arrived in Sioux City Sunday afternoon, delivered by the Iowa National Guard and bound for local medical facilities.
The equipment, including face masks, rubber gloves, smocks and other similar gear, came through state agencies and was delivered to an empty retail warehouse in Sioux City. The exact quantity of supplies delivered Sunday was not known.
Woodbury County Emergency Coordinator Rebecca Socknat said this was the county's second delivery of personal protective equipment, the first having arrived last week. The supplies will be divvied up among medical facilities in the county.
"We've been reaching out to the hospitals, the long-term care facilities, clinics, our local responders, and a variety of other agencies that are in need of personal protective equipment," Socknat said. "And then sending our requests into the state, because we know we cannot purchase them locally here."
The lack of personal protective equipment in hospitals and clinics has mushroomed into something of a nationwide crisis in recent weeks, felt most acutely in places like New York City.
Iowa National Guard soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company of Mason City, and its detachment in Iowa City, have been mobilized to deliver personal protective equipment to counties throughout the state. Sgt. Josh Holt, who was on Sunday's delivery, said he thinks soldiers from the 1133rd "are going to go to all of" Iowa's counties.
"Everybody needs all these medical supplies," Holt said. Sunday's drop in Sioux City was their last delivery of the day.
"Who knows how long it's going to go on. But, we should have stops every day," he added.
Though Woodbury County has only a few cases of COVID-19 -- only four confirmed, with none known to be hospitalized -- Socknat said medical facilities still need the equipment.
"Even with the low numbers of cases, our medical providers and staff, our EMS personnel, are still required to have that personal protective equipment," she said.
