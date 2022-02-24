Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota lawmakers weigh in on Russian invasion of Ukraine

Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota elected officials strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and several called for sanctions and for democratic nations to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the invasion.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

At 1:26 p.m., the @IAGovernor account for Reynolds tweeted out: "We stand with the people of Ukraine currently fighting for freedom and their country’s future. I join with leaders across America and the globe in condemning the brutal actions of the Russian military. I ask Iowans to join me in prayer for Ukraine and peace in the world."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

Ernst made a more personal statement noting her experience living in Ukraine.

"I first traveled to Ukraine in 1989 as a college student, celebrated when they voted for independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, & served alongside Ukrainians in the Global War on Terror. Ukraine wants freedom; the free world must stand with them. My prayers are with the Ukrainian people."

This morning, Ernst's account tweeted again:

"Vladimir Putin is a ruthless thug who seeks to stamp out freedom. He is a brutal autocrat intent on restoring Soviet-era rule if allowed to advance unchecked. The unnecessary bloodshed in Ukraine is on Putin's hands.

America and all of our freedom-loving partners around the world, must not only strongly condemn, but swiftly and severely respond and hold Putin accountable for his unjust actions."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

In a tweet, Grassley's account said: "Putin is inhumane to benefit his own ego He has no respect for agreements Russia signed to respect sovereignty of Ukraine He’s killing innocent people like Stalin did in 1930s.

I’m praying for the ppl of Ukraine"

Iowa 2nd Congressional District Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa

Miller-Meeks tweeted: "Praying for the people of #Ukraine.

The U.S. and our allies must immediately impose the strongest possible sanctions on the economies and governments of both #Russia and #Belarus, who has been a willing accomplice to Russia’s invasion.

Anything less is unacceptable"

Iowa 4th Congressional District Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa

On Twitter, Feenstra said: "Please join my family in prayer for the people of Ukraine. Putin has launched an unprovoked and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine that will cause untold suffering. His aggression must be met with crippling economic sanctions. Putin and his cronies must be held accountable."

Democratic Senate candidate and retired admiral Mike Franken

Franken, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Iowa and retired three-star admiral, issued a statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“I join President Biden in condemning Russian military’s assault against Ukraine,” said Franken. “I trust that actions from our nation, our NATO allies, and other like-minded nations will be swift, significant, and focused at Russian leadership. We must hold Russia accountable."

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

At 9:28 a.m., the two-term senator's account shared a message saying: "Putin treacherously used diplomacy as a distraction, played games as he increased his military capabilities, and sowed false narratives. A sovereign nation has been invaded and innocent Ukrainians are being killed because of a despot's imperial ambitions. The fundamental principles of security in Europe are in peril. President Biden must immediately lead a global response that cripples the Russian economy and isolates Russia diplomatically."

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

On Tuesday, NBC News noted: "After Biden announced a set of sanctions targeting Russia’s banks and sovereign debt, Sasse said the president’s actions were 'too little, too late,' arguing that sanctions should have been in place before Putin sent in troops and criticized his 'flagrant disregard for the rule of law.'"

Nebraska 1st Congressional District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb.

Describing Russian President Vladimir Putin as "unhinged," Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said Russia has "raised a new Iron Curtain" with its invasion of Ukraine. "How easy it is to create death and destruction in our so-called enlightened time," the 1st District congressman said in a written statement. "Russia presides over the United Nations Security Council while launching a premeditated war in Europe, stripping away any semblance of civilized, sane and orderly process for resolving conflict," Fortenberry said.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

The most-recent tweet about the invasion from the Republican's official governor account on Twitter stated: "When it comes to both foreign policy and his liberal energy agenda, @joebiden has embarrassed our nation. I can sum up President Biden’s incompetence in these areas with one simple story: a tale of two pipelines."

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

On Feb. 18, Rounds appeared on South Dakota Public Broadcasting to say: "We will not be sending troops into Ukraine because we don't have a legal obligation to do so...I know that there are some people who say we should be in there and actively engaged. We can provide defensive resources. Most certainly we want Mr. Putin to think twice about trying to redraw the maps in Europe based on force."

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

At 1:19 p.m. on Thursday, @SenJohnThune tweeted: "Putin was given every chance to choose diplomacy and peace. Instead, he chose war. Putin will only respond to strength. The U.S. and other free nations must match the resolve of the Ukrainian people and respond with swift and severe consequences for Putin and his cronies."

South Dakota At-large Congressional District Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D.

"Putin has chosen war. America and our European allies must stand united in bringing the full force of economic sanctions against Putin and his oligarchs. Pray for the Ukrainian people," Johnson's account tweeted.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.