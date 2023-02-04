SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Journal Editor Bruce Miller received the prestigious Master Editor-Publisher Award from the Iowa Newspaper Association during the trade group's annual convention on Thursday.

Miller, who has compiled an over 40-year career at the Journal, is the first editor and just the third recipient of the award from the Journal since the INA established the designation in 1932.

The honorees, who are selected by past recipients, are chosen from those who have worked hard, thought soundly, influenced unselfishly, and live honorably.

Miller, who has been editor since 2015, started at the newspaper after college as a reporter and later served as assistant managing editor and managing editor.

For the last four decades, he has worked to promote the profession of journalism, make his local newspaper a leading source of news and given back to the community whenever possible.

In the newsroom, he leads by example with his positive, can-do attitude, challenging colleagues to achieve lofty goals and practice high professional standards. He is continually giving of his time and ready to offer praise and constructive criticism to staff.

He also enjoys mentoring young journalists both in his role at the newspaper as well as an adjunct professor at Briar Cliff University for over 30 years.

Under his leadership the Journal has won numerous state, regional and national awards.

He continues to cover the arts and entertainment for the Journal, with his content shared throughout Lee Enterprises properties.

Over the years, Miller has given back to the community in countless ways, including volunteering as an MC for a long list of charitable events. His high-profile public appearances have made him a local celebrity.

In addition to Miller, the INA presented the Master Editor-Publisher Award Thursday to Jeff Wagner of the N'West Iowa Review, Karen Spurgeon of the Bloomfield Democrat and Terry Christensen of the Fort Dodge Messenger.

Former publishers Ron Peterson and the late Dean Krenz are the Journal's only two previous recipients of the award.