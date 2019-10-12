How do I get a REAL ID?

By Oct. 1, 2020, Americans will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, marked with a star in the corner, in order to pass through airport security and board airplanes. The identification also will be needed to enter federal buildings, such as the federal building in Sioux City, that require visitors to present an ID at the entrance.

Iowans can receive a REAL ID at a driver's service center or county treasurer's office that issues driver's licenses and ID cards. When applying for a REAL ID, you will need to present documents proving the following:

1. Proof of identity and date of birth. What's acceptable: Birth certificate, passport and certain immigration documents. Women need a copy of their marriage license if their current last name is not the same as the one on their birth certificate.

2. Proof of Social Security number. What's acceptable: Social Security card. A pay stub. W-2 form or Social Security Administration Form 1099. Make sure pay stubs or other documents contain your full Social Security number. Some of those documents sometimes display only a partial number.

3. Proof of residency. What's acceptable: You must present two documents that include your current name and street address. That includes a voter registration card, utility billing statement, bank or credit card statement, insurance card, personal check or bank deposit slip.

For more information about REAL ID and requirements to get one, visit the Iowa Department of Transportation's website at: https://iowadot.gov/mvd/realid/