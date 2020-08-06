Iowa sales tax holiday set for Friday, Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa's annual sales tax holiday returns Friday and Saturday for its 21st year.

The tax holiday, during which sales tax is not levied on certain apparel items priced less than $100, begins at 12:01 a.m. on the first Friday in August and ends at midnight the following day, which is Saturday.

Clothing items priced less than $100 are exempt from state and local sales taxes. So, on a $99 item, a shopper would save about $6.93. The state normally levies a sales tax of 5 percent, while city and county sales taxes are 1 percent each.

The sales tax exemption also applies to online orders placed during Friday and Saturday on eligible items.

The state has lengthy guidelines for what is and isn't tax exempt. For example, while handkerchiefs are taxed, bandannas aren't. Baby receiving blankets are exempt, but ordinary blankets aren't.

The following is a quick overview of some items that are and are not exempt from sales tax during the holiday, Aug. 7-8.

Not exempt:

-- Athletic clothing, including gloves, pads, helmets, skates, shoes and uniforms