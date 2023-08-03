SIOUX CITY -- Iowa's annual Sales Tax Holiday on clothing is this weekend.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning and lasting until midnight Saturday, clothing and footwear in the state priced less than $100 will not be subject to state sales tax. It amounts, essentially, to a 7 percent discount; a shopper buying a $99.99 item of apparel would save $7.

Iowa lawmakers approved the annual early August shopping spree in 1999 to give families a break as they buy back-to-school clothes and footwear. While non-apparel is not eligible for the exemption, families also stock up on various school supplies such as pens, pencils, notebooks and folders.

The annual tax exemption gives shoppers from neighboring northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota another reason to shop at stores in neighboring Sioux City and other Northwest Iowa cities. Iowa retailers have said in the past that the holiday also helps them better compete with retailers across the border in Minnesota, where apparel is tax exempt year-round.

What's exempt, what isn't

Iowa's rules regarding what is and isn't exempted from state and local sales tax during the holiday can be confusing. For example, while handkerchiefs are taxed, bandanas aren't. Baby receiving blankets are exempt while ordinary blankets aren't.

Here is a quick overview of some items that are and are not exempt from sales tax during the holiday, covering Friday and Saturday:

Not exempt:

Athletic clothing, including gloves, pads, helmets, skates, shoes and uniforms

Backpacks and most other types of bags, including purses, briefcases and duffel bags

Blankets (except baby receiving blankets)

Clothing alterations, repair and dry cleaning

Coin purses

Cosmetics

Fishing boots/waders

Handkerchiefs

Hard hats

Hunting vests

Jewelry and watches

Hair nets

Rented clothing

Suitcases

Sunglasses and goggles (non-prescription)

Sweatbands

Thread, yarn, buttons, fabric, zippers

Water equipment, including swim masks, fins, goggles and diving suits

Work gear not adaptable for street wear, including most types of safety wear

Exempt:

Adult or baby diapers

Baby bibs, clothing, blankets

Bathing suits

Bandanas

Belts

Bras

Clerical vestments and religious apparel

Coats, jackets and furs

Hats and caps

Dresses

Employee uniforms

General-purpose boots and cowboy boots

Hats

Jeans, pants and shorts

Overshoes

Pajamas

Raincoats, rain hats, ponchos

Scarves

Shirts

Shoes, shoe inserts, laces, socks and slippers

Suspenders

Sweaters

Ties

Underpants

Wedding apparel