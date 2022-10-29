Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill test election equipment

SIOUX CITY — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill tested election equipment Friday morning at the courthouse ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

According to a statement from Pate’s office, every vote tabulator undergoes a logic and accuracy test. Sample ballots are tested on the machine to ensure the tabulators are working correctly and recording votes properly.

“These pre-election audits are instrumental to ensure the ballot tabulators will produce accurate results on Election Day,” Pate said. “Iowans can be rest assured my office and county auditors across the state are dedicated to the accuracy of our elections and the sanctity of your ballot.”

The statement said Pate’s visit to Sioux City was one of many across the state to provide transparency in Iowa’s election process.