Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate visits Plymouth County for randomly selected post-election audit

LE MARS, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate joined Plymouth County Auditor Stacey Feldman in Le Mars on Wednesday as the county conducted a post-election audit on a randomly selected precinct from the June 7 primary.

County election officials gathered to hand-count ballots cast in the Brunsville precinct on election night. The post-election audit matched 100% to the total reported by the voting tabulator on election night.

“The audit board met and hand-counted 93 ballots checking the results of the U.S. Senate race,” Feldman said. “The results matched the tabulator 100%, which is the goal whenever we complete a post-election audit.”

Post-election audits take place after every Iowa election, with the Secretary of State's office choosing a random drawing to select the precincts to be audited.

In Woodbury County, election officials audited Precinct 15 earlier this week. A party balanced board hand counted 368 ballots that comprised the total ballots counted from Precincts 14 and 15 because those precincts were consolidated on Election Day. The results of the audit exactly matched the results that were counted by the optical scanner machine on Election Day.

“I think this post-election audit was a total success,” Pate said. “It demonstrates the integrity of the vote and shows the public one of the many steps Iowa takes to ensure the counts on election day are accurate.”

