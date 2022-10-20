Iowa Senate District 6 race sees Republican incumbent from Schleswig challenged by Harlan Libertarian

CARROLL, Iowa — In Iowa's Senate District 6 election, the two candidates acknowledge there's some clear overlap between the two of them.

State Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, and David Davis, a Libertarian Party candidate from Harlan, Iowa, both touted their staunch support of the Second Amendment in separate interviews with the Journal. And each candidate has spoken in favor of "educational choice," which often gives parents financial aid of some kind to send their children to non-traditional public schools.

But Davis, 55, and Schultz, 49, are also quick to point out there are diverging points for the two campaigns to represent a newly-drawn state Senate district that include all or parts of Ida, Crawford, Carroll, Audubon, Shelby and Pottawattamie counties. Major cities within the sprawling district include Avoca, Audubon, Carroll, Charter Oak, Coon Rapids, Denison, Harlan, Holstein, Ida Grove, Manning and Shelby.

"I've always considered libertarian(ism) to be conservatism without a moral compass...The fundamental principle of libertarianism is that that baby in the womb isn't a person yet and I fundamentally disagree with that," Schultz said. "I still consider morality, based in Christian fundamental principles, to be the underlying premise of conservatism."

Davis asked of the fifth-term incumbent: "Where does he stand on term limits? Where does he stand on the carbon capture pipeline?"

Jason Schultz State Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig) is seeking a sixth term in the Iowa legislature in a Senate District 6 race against David Davis of Harlan.

Schultz

Schultz, a family farmer with his parents and wife, first ran for the Iowa House in 2008.

"I didn't like the direction Iowa was going. I didn't like the direction the country was going," Schultz said. "My father and I talked and just we came to an agreement that if we didn't like the direction things were going, and that'd be fiscal and constitutional issues, that somebody has the responsibility to get in and offer an alternative."

Schultz said his first two years were spent in a state government where the Iowa Democratic Party had control of the governorship, the Iowa House and the Iowa Senate. For him, the time spent in that position was informative.

"I learned in the minority that when you when you have a non-partisan, non-ideological issue, you need to build relationships with somebody in the majority to carry that bill for you and to promote it," Schultz said.

When Schultz shifted to the Iowa Senate after the 2014 election, and Republicans were firmly in control, he got another perspective.

"Once you become a majority caucus member, it is still in Iowa's best interest to have relationships with minority member Democrats...You need to keep relationships open in both directions."

As for his proudest moment in the legislature, to date, Schultz said it would be floor managing passage of the Collective Bargaining Bill of 2017 which made it so that contract negotiations for most public-sector unions would be limited to wages. The Des Moines Register noted in Feb. 2017: Language in the bill banned those unions from negotiating with employers over such issues as "health insurance, evaluation procedures, staff reduction and leaves of absence for political purposes."

"It was the foundational bill that started turning the direction of Iowa back to putting taxpayers first," Schultz said.

Were he to receive another term in office, Schultz said he would continue work to make Iowa even more "fiscally responsible" and to further secure: "Second Amendment rights (and) the right to life."

David Davis David Davis, a Libertarian truck driver and Army vet from Harlan, is running against Republican incumbent Jason Schultz in Iowa Senate District 6.

Davis

Asked for a brief biography, Davis, mentions two occupations he's had that have been meaningful to him.

He said he spent more than 27 years in the military in some form or fashion: Army active duty, Army Reserves, National Guard. When he got of high school, in 1985, he headed off. And when got out of the Army in '92, he hit the books at college.

"I did get a college degree in between the two times I was on active duty. I’m kind of glad with that," Davis said.

Davis is also glad he got a commercial driver's license so he could become an over-the-road truck driver. "I mean that was one of my goals: Get a CDL and basically visit the country, drive around the country, see what the country is all about," he said.

According to him, Davis is taking time out to run on principle and to make Schultz a better candidate himself.

"I don’t think anyone should just have the office given to them. Jason Schultz was running unopposed and I say 'Hey, he should have to run at least against someone.' So then he knows where he really stands," Davis said. "A lot of races go uncontested. I don’t like that. I mean, people should have to prove why they should be in office."

Through a quirk in redistricting, there will be another election in Iowa Senate District 6 in 2024.

The run as a candidate for the Libertarian Party is because Davis is a dues-paying member and because he believes it is what best suits his political beliefs.

"I support drug legalization or decriminalization. I support the Second Amendment. I’m an absolutist on freedom of speech. I don’t believe in speech codes or speech laws," Davis said.

If he manages to beat Schultz, who's served on the commerce, judiciary and ways and means committees in Des Moines, Davis said trying to stop the carbon-capture pipeline and imposing term limits would be his greatest priorities.

"I’ll protect the Bill of Rights," Davis said. "Because that’s what Libertarians are supposed to do."