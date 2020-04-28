Iowa tops 6,000 coronavirus cases as outbreaks at long-term care facilities increase

JOHNSTON — State public health officials today are reporting seven new outbreaks at long-term care facilities and nine additional deaths among older Iowans due to a coronavirus outbreak that has hit elderly and vulnerable people with underlying health issues hard since first detected in Iowa on March 8.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced outbreaks at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, two each in Polk and Jasper counties, as well as at facilities in Dallas and Dubuque counties – bringing to 23 the total number of care facilities battling COVID-19 cases affecting elderly residents and employees.

She also said seven of the nine deaths reported in Iowa in the past 24 hours have taken place at long-term care facilities. Iowa’s death toll from coronavirus now stands at 136.

A total of 508 Iowans have tested positive for the viral disease in the latest Iowa Department of Public Health report, bringing the overall count to 6,376 statewide. The governor noted that most of today’s positive cases occurred in the 22 counties that she did not include in her proclamation Monday to reopen restaurants, malls and other businesses with some limitations beginning Friday in 77 other counties.

Of the total positive cases, 941 are in Black Hawk County, followed by 813 in Polk County, 695 in Woodbury County, 632 in Linn County, 448 in Johnson County, 434 in Marshall County and 319 in Muscatine County.

Reynolds reported 1,165 Iowans had negative COVID-19 tests – bringing that total to 33,447 with negative tests and currently health officials report that one out of every 79 Iowans have been tested for coronavirus and 2,159 have recovered from their symptoms for a recovery rate of 34 percent.

The deaths involved three elderly residents of Polk County aged 81 or older; two older Iowans (61-80 years) in Black Hawk County, and one older resident (61-80) in Dubuque County and an elderly resident aged 81 or older in Bremer, Poweshiek and Washington counties.