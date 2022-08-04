 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa Transportation Commission to meet August 9 in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold a public input meeting in Sioux City on Tuesday. 

The meeting, which begins at 8 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center, allows the commission to hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups and individuals.

Items that may be discussed at the meeting include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program, transportation policies, as well as highway, aviation, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit issues.

A detailed meeting agenda is available at news.iowadot.gov

The commissioners will also tour transportation projects in northwestern Iowa. No action will be taken on transportation-related matters during the tour.

For more information, contact the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Program Management Bureau at 515-239-1288 or email  shawn.majors@iowadot.us.

