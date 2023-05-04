CHEROKEE, Iowa — An Iowa water quality project which has been running since 2016 is expanding into Siouxland.

Thursday morning, during an event at the Spring Lake Yacht Club in Cherokee, Iowa, Mike Naig, the state's secretary of agriculture announced that the Water Quality Initiative demonstration project will move into the counties of Cherokee, Ida and Woodbury. A major intent of the project is to reduce soil erosion and improve water quality by furthering "conservation-based cropping systems" (per a release from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship).

The program began in Page County and Taylor County in 2016 and has since seen 32,000 acres of cover crops planted and 5,200 acres of cropland converted to forage-based systems. Cover crops have been used to slow erosion while forage-based systems allow livestock to directly consume nutrients from pastures which researchers say helps producer healthier plants.

"This water quality project has been very successful in Taylor and Page Counties and reinforces that cattle and conservation make for a great combination," Naig said. "We are now expanding this creative and exciting project into five more counties including Carroll, Guthrie, Woodbury, Cherokee and Ida, and our goal is to continue to expand and replicate this innovative model statewide."

The five-county plan is a part of a USDA program known as the "Regional Conservation Partnership." The cost for the initial stage of the expansion into the five counties is expected to be about $465,000 and work is slated to run through 2025, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture. In the counties of Carroll and Cherokee, project coordinators are being hired and will focus on: grazing, hay land planting, promoting extended crop rotations, engaging newer farmers and more.

The kickoff event in Cherokee came as part of Soil and Water Conservation Week which runs through Sunday, May 7.

Work in 2022 by the Izaak Walton League, a more than 100-year-old national conservation group, found that about 100 stream sites across Iowa had water quality that rated as fair or poor.

"One of the parameters measured by IOWATER volunteers was nitrate," an Izaak Walton League page on Iowa states. "Nitrate occurs naturally in low concentrations, but excessive nitrate in water can cause environmental and human health risks. Nitrogen is typically the most abundant nutrient in chemical fertilizers used on farm fields, lawns, golf courses, and gardens."

More than 85% of Iowa's land is farmed and about 99.9% of the state's native prairies have been plowed, per the Izaak Walton League.