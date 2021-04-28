Iowa workers who died in 2020 memorialized at Workers' Memorial Day in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Fifty-one workers in Iowa died at work or as a result of workplace accidents in 2020, according to statistics compiled by the Western Iowa Labor Federation.

Two were as young as 19. More than a dozen were in their 20s or 30s. The oldest was 79. Many of them had families. Some died in vehicle accidents, construction accidents, farming accidents or equipment accidents, some were electrocuted, and at least 10 died of COVID-19.

They were memorialized in a Workers' Memorial Day ceremony Wednesday evening at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 222 offices on Lakeport Street. The services were held on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

John Hamm, a retired member of the Local 33 plumbers and steamfitters union, read the names of all 51 workers while Harlan "Curley" Salvatori, a fellow Local 33 retiree, rang a bell in their honor. A set of battery-powered candles were illuminated. Sister Shirley Fineran said a prayer.