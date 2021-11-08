Iowa Workforce to hold workforce roundtable Tuesday

The forum is part of a series being held across the state this fall to partner with businesses in addressing the state’s workforce shortage.

Attendees at the roundtables will be provided information regarding existing workforce strategies they can adopt to help meet their needs. Available resources will also be highlighted that help with hiring and retraining, collaborating with community and education partners, upskilling employees, and removing barriers such as childcare concerns that sometimes can block Iowans from entering the workforce.