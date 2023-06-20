SERGEANT BLUFF — Most weekday mornings, Carl Cleveland can be found discussing current affairs with his buddies over a leisurely cup of coffee at a McDonald's restaurant.

So, what's been the latest hot topic?

The 72-year-old retiree points to Gov. Kim Reynolds' recent signing of a bill that allow Iowa families to use state taxpayer funds to pay for private school tuition -- at an estimated cost of $345 million to the state once it's fully phased in.

"I think it was brave for the governor, but it was the right thing to do," he explained. "Having a choice in your children's education is very important to me, and my friends tend to agree with the decision."

Which is ironic, since many of Cleveland's morning crew are retired educators and he, himself, was the transportation director for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District for more than 30 years.

"School curriculums have changed a lot over the years," he said. "We're not teaching kids the knowledge they'll need to prosper as adults. Instead, we're filling their heads with things they won't need."

Top on Cleveland's study list for students is an appreciation of history, along with a proper understanding of mathematics.

Stuff that can go by the wayside, in his opinion, is anything that can be described as "woke."

"If we're graduating kids who don't know how to balance a checkbook, it is time to go back to basics," he said.

Born into a family with seven other siblings, Cleveland remember his parents struggled to make ends meet on their farm near the tiny town of Luton.

"Mom and dad instilled in us a lot of pride, as well as a strong work ethic," he said. "We got up early, did chores around the farm, and, then, we went off to school."

Cleveland's parents also instilled in him a passion for politics.

"Mom was a pretty strong Democrat and both of my parents supported John F. Kennedy back in the day," he remembered. "Since I grew up during the Cuban Missile Crisis, I also admired JFK. Without his strong leadership, things would've turned out very differently."

Though he considers himself a Republican, Cleveland said he always voted for the person.

"It shouldn't matter if the person has a D or an R after his name," Cleveland said. "If the person is a strong leader and has good ideas, he'll get my vote."

That sense of civic responsibility is something Cleveland and his late wife, Marla, shared with their children, Derek and Nicole, as well as grandchildren Gage and Makenna.

"Marla and I raised our family to be moral, upstanding people who cared about their community," he said. "That meant something to us."

Cleveland has lived in Sergeant Bluff for more than 50 years and his now-grown children live nearby in the same neighborhood.

"Marla and I knew this town would be a terrific town to raise a family," he said. "My kids apparently thought the same thing."

Retiring early from the school district, Cleveland said he wanted to spend more time with his wife and family. Eventually getting a bit bored, he and Marla ended up doing maintenance work for the city of Sergeant Bluff for several years.

Finally retiring for real over three years ago, the couple thought they'd have time to devote to traveling the country.

Sadly, Marla Cleveland died on June 7, 2021.

"People ask me if I'd ever remarry," Cleveland said, shaking his head. "Marla was the best. Why would I want anything less."

Nowadays, he spends his time with both family and friends.

"I'm still involved in politics," Cleveland said. "For better or for worse."

So far, he wants to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for the Republican nomination for president. Cleveland traveled to Sioux Center last month to see DeSantis speak at Iowa 4th District Rep. Randy Feenstra's annual fundraising picnic.

"I voted for Donald Trump in the past but I won't this time," Cleveland said. "Trump was a brilliant businessman who didn't know how government worked."

"DeSantis, on the other hand, knows his way around government," he continued. "Plus DeSantis has good things to say about education, immigration and the economy, which are my top issues."

In addition, Cleveland likes that DeSantis came from a modest background.

"You can never forget where you came from and that's been the downfall for many politicians," Cleveland said. "They fall in love with power as opposed to doing what's good for the people who put them into office."

This is true for national as well as statewide politicians.

"If politicians want to know what's important to Iowans, listen to their constituents," Cleveland said. "What's really important are kitchen table issues that revolve around raising a family and being able to make a living. That should be the main focus of government."