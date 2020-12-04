Iowa's Catholic Bishops issue statement on COVID vaccine, use of fetal cell lines in vaccine research

Vaccines are most effective when a majority of people take them. If a sufficient proportion of people take a vaccine, herd immunity may be achieved -- meaning the population at large is protected and the disease can be eradicated, much as smallpox was decades ago.

"The common good of public health takes precedence over any reservation about being treated with vaccines; they will not be effective if people do not use them," the Bishops wrote in their statement.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week applauded the news that Iowa will receive a total of 172,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna later this month.

Each person needs two doses of the vaccine, and the 172,000 doses figure would actually be double that -- it refers to the number of people who could be vaccinated by the first batch. The first recipients will be healthcare workers and the employees and residents of long-term care facilities.

In their statement, the Bishops also addressed the ethics of the vaccine and the use of "unethical cell lines" in the research and development phase.