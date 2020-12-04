Iowa's Catholic Bishops issue statement on COVID vaccine, use of fetal cell lines in vaccine research

SIOUX CITY -- As Iowa prepares to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines this month, Iowa's four Catholic Bishops on Friday issued a statement seeking to reassure the faithful of the safety and ethics of the vaccine.
The Bishops -- the Rev. R. Walker Nickless of Sioux City, Rev. Michael Jackels of Dubuque, Rev. Thomas Zinkula of Davenport and the Rev. William Joensen of Des Moines -- reiterated the mainstream medical consensus on the COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines in their statement.
"Some people have concerns about the safety of the vaccine on account of the speed of its development and of FDA approval," the Bishops wrote.
"In this regard, experts explain that the speed is a testimony to scientific advances that turned years into months without compromising safety and scientific integrity.
"Some people are concerned, too, about the risk of side effects. There is no scientifically proven link between vaccines and other conditions, such as autism," the Bishops continued in their statement.
Americans have shown considerable wariness toward the coronavirus vaccine, which was developed at an unprecedented speed this year. In November, the polling firm Gallup reported that only 58 percent of Americans said they would take the COVID-19 vaccine -- an improvement over the 50 percent who said they'd take the vaccine back in September.
Vaccines are most effective when a majority of people take them. If a sufficient proportion of people take a vaccine, herd immunity may be achieved -- meaning the population at large is protected and the disease can be eradicated, much as smallpox was decades ago.
"The common good of public health takes precedence over any reservation about being treated with vaccines; they will not be effective if people do not use them," the Bishops wrote in their statement.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this week applauded the news that Iowa will receive a total of 172,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna later this month.
Each person needs two doses of the vaccine, and the 172,000 doses figure would actually be double that -- it refers to the number of people who could be vaccinated by the first batch. The first recipients will be healthcare workers and the employees and residents of long-term care facilities.
In their statement, the Bishops also addressed the ethics of the vaccine and the use of "unethical cell lines" in the research and development phase.
Cell lines are somewhat like families of cells, originating from a common source, that are grown in a lab and used in scientific research. Some common cell lines used in vaccine research trace their origins to fetuses that were aborted between the 1960s and the 1980s.
There have been conflicting reports on whether Pfizer or Moderna used fetal cell lines in researching their vaccines, though the Bishops' statement suggested they were, to a limited degree. Nevertheless, the Bishops wrote that faithful Catholics are able to take the vaccines, citing a statement from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops on the subject.
"People may in good conscience use the vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, which made only limited use of those unethical cell lines (for lab testing of the vaccine)," the statement said.
"Morally speaking, the vaccine offered by these two companies is relatively remote from the evil of abortion, and so need not trouble anyone’s conscience to use either one.
"In contrast, some other companies use a cell line from the fetal tissue of an aborted baby in the design, development, production, and lab testing of their COVID vaccines.
"If possible, those vaccines should not be used. If there is no alternative available, however, people may in good faith use them against the serious health risk of COVID," the statement continued.
