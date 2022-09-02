Iowa's first case of West Nile virus in 2022 detected in Buena Vista County resident

DES MOINES -- The first case of West Nile virus detected this year in Iowa was found in a Buena Vista County resident, according to state officials.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement released Friday that the individual infected with the virus is an adult between 41 and 60. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab.

West Nile virus typically circulates in Iowa from late summer into early fall. Humans get infected with the virus through a mosquito bite.

Symptoms include fever, stiff neck and headaches. In less than 1% of the people it infects, the virus causes serious neurological symptoms, including seizures and partial paralysis.

Using a mosquito repellent with DEET, wearing long sleeves and pants and avoiding the outdoors during prime mosquito feeding times, at dawn and dusk are ways individuals can protect themselves against the virus.