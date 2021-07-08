Iraq vet, Paralympic medalist Melissa Stockwell is keynote speaker of 2021 Chamber Dinner

Stockwell and Wilson are also slated to appear for local high school students the morning of Oct. 1 at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City.

The Chamber's annual dinner became a virtual event -- essentially an online fundraiser auction -- last year due to the pandemic. In years past, its speakers had been nationally known figures from various circles.

"Last year, we erred on the side of caution and went virtual. So, both very successful, however, I just think there's something to be said to be sitting at the table with your friends and family and socializing, so we're excited to be meeting back in person," said Joe Kruse, board chair of the Chamber, during Thursday's announcement at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.

The most recent keynote speaker, in 2019, was Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City Mayor and an attorney to former President Donald Trump. Giuliani spoke at length about the Sept. 11 attacks during his remarks, along with several other topics.

The dinner this year is returning to its former venue, the Sioux City Convention Center. The 2019 dinner was held at the Orpheum due to construction at the Convention Center.

The Chamber will also present their annual W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at the dinner, and will recognize the 2020 Ambassador of the Year and present the Sailor of the Year awards to member of the USS Sioux City's Blue and Gold crews.

