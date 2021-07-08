Iraq vet, Paralympic medalist Melissa Stockwell is keynote speaker of 2021 Chamber Dinner

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced that Melissa Stockwell, an Army veteran of the Iraq War and a Paralympic medalist, will deliver the keynote address at the Chamber's annual dinner on Sept. 30.
This year's dinner falls on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and the event will highlight the military.
Stockwell, a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army, was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq in March 2004. Three weeks into her deployment, a roadside bomb struck her Humvee, and she lost her left leg above the knee.
She underwent surgeries and suffered infections, and received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. She was reportedly the first woman in the armed services to lose a limb in active combat.
After she recovered, Stockwell became the first Iraq War veteran to qualify for the Paralympics. She competed in three swimming events at the 2008 Paralympic Games in China and carried the U.S. flag at the closing ceremonies that year.
She later competed in Paratriathlon events, becoming a world champion three times, and won the bronze at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. Stockwell is also a certified prosthetist, a triathlon coach and a published author.
The National Anthem at the dinner will be performed by Ret. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Generald Wilson of St. Louis, Missouri.
Stockwell and Wilson are also slated to appear for local high school students the morning of Oct. 1 at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City.
The Chamber's annual dinner became a virtual event -- essentially an online fundraiser auction -- last year due to the pandemic. In years past, its speakers had been nationally known figures from various circles.
"Last year, we erred on the side of caution and went virtual. So, both very successful, however, I just think there's something to be said to be sitting at the table with your friends and family and socializing, so we're excited to be meeting back in person," said Joe Kruse, board chair of the Chamber, during Thursday's announcement at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.
The most recent keynote speaker, in 2019, was Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City Mayor and an attorney to former President Donald Trump. Giuliani spoke at length about the Sept. 11 attacks during his remarks, along with several other topics.
The dinner this year is returning to its former venue, the Sioux City Convention Center. The 2019 dinner was held at the Orpheum due to construction at the Convention Center.
The Chamber will also present their annual W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at the dinner, and will recognize the 2020 Ambassador of the Year and present the Sailor of the Year awards to member of the USS Sioux City's Blue and Gold crews.